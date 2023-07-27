Fans enjoy Diksha Grover’s collaboration with Zeenat Aman

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 July: When a woman of Uttarakhand breaks all stereotypes and makes it big, it is a day to celebrate. Diksha Grover, an alumna of Welham Girls’ School, recently released a short music video commercial with Zeenat Aman, in an unseen avatar. Within seconds it became the only thing the internet is talking about!

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman, who made her Instagram debut a few months ago, has rapped for a new ad. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Zeenat posted a clip in which she welcomes her fans and followers to her ‘space’. In the clip, Zeenat was dressed in a black ensemble – top and matching pants under a shimmery jacket. She also wore a neckpiece and dark sunglasses.

Diksha is a product of Welham Girls’ and National Institute of Design and has been filming TV commercials, documentaries, narratives all across the globe. She is a National Award Winner (student category) and also been an invitee at the prestigious Cannes Films Festival. What’s more, she loves Dehradun more than any other city. She is working on a feature film here and in fact planning a long format in Uttarakhand.

The film maker’s mother, Kalpana Grover, was also personally tagged by Zeenat in her story. Zeenat Aman wrote to the film maker saying that this was one of her all time favourite experiences, because together as women they broke stereotypes.