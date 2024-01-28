Farmers body hails sugarcane MSP hike

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27th Jan: Delegations of farmers from Haridwar, led by MP Haridwar and former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, and former Cabinet Minister Swami Yatishwaranand, called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister’s residence here on Saturday. The delegations expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for raising the State Advised Price of Sugarcane by Rs 20 per quintal for the year 2023-24.

The members of the delegation also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for various decisions taken from time to time by the Central and State Governments in the interest of farmers .

Expressing his gratitude to everyone, Chief Minister Dhami asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been continuously making efforts to raise the standard of living of farmers and improve their livelihood. Many schemes are being run in the field of agriculture and horticulture towards this objective. The CM further claimed that the state government has also been making continuous efforts towards doubling the income of farmers . The Chief Minister said that for 2023-24 in the state, the state-advised price of the early variety of sugarcane has been fixed at Rs 375 per quintal, and the state-advised price of the ordinary variety has been fixed at Rs 365 per quintal.

Dhami said that during the nine-and-a-half-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many schemes have been launched for the welfare of the poor. The benefits of the schemes have been ensured for every section of society. Rapid work has also been done in the direction of women’s empowerment. Schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana have proven to be a boon for the people. In the state too, the benefits of the schemes are being given keeping every section in mind. He claimed that the state government is committed to solving every problem of the farmers .

On this occasion, District Panchayat President Kiran Chaudhary, Haridwar District President of BJP Sandeep Goyal, Roorkee District President Shobha Ram Prajapati, State President of Kisan Morcha Jogendra Pundir, Vice Chairman of Sugarcane Development Advisory Committee Shyamveer Saini, and a large number of farmers were present.