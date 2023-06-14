Fashion show raises issues like endangered life of sparrow, forest fire

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Jun: Graphic Era University’s fashion show effectively raised burning issues like wild forest fires and mobile towers endangering the lives of little sparrows.

This fashion show was based on the theme of sustainability and climate change. The students learnt about the deplorable condition of trees, wildlife and ecosystems through the fusion collection. All the costumes and jewellery featured the issue of fire. Due to the expanding magnetic field, raising voice for the dwindling population of sparrow was an important issue highlighted. Rudra showed the dangerous situation of glacier melting.

All the products presented during the fashion show like headgears, necklaces, handcuffs, bracelets, earrings, were prepared by the students of fashion design department. Hotel Hyatt Regency, Rajput organised the show, and many issues were raised through ornaments. Astha Bhandari, Sakshi Rawat, Sadia Khatoon, Pushpa Rawat, Nikita Rawat, Shruti Tiwari were present.