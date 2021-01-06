Faujis’ New Year get together held at DSOI

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jan: A social get together to celebrate the New Year was organised by Col US Thakur (Retd), President, Dehradun Ex¬¬¬-Srvices League (DESL), at the Defence Services Officers Institute on 4 January for a limited number of officers and their families keeping in mind the present threat of Covid-19.

During the function, Maj Gen RS Thakur, General Officer Commanding, Uttarakhand Sub Area, felicitated Col US Thakur and presented him a memento for excellent social services being rendered by DESL under his leadership for all veterans and families.

Those who attended the function were Maj Gen RS Thakur, Brig VK Patra, Commandant, Military Hospital, Col Pranay Subba, Director, ECHS, Col Vimal Naithani, Col Veteran, Lt Gen & Mrs GS Negi, Brig & Mrs CB Thapa, Col & Mrs US Thakur, Anubha Thakur, Col & Mrs BM Thapa, Col BS Thakur, Maj Abhijeet Thakur (all retired).