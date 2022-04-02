Feels great coming back to my roots in Doon: RJ Devanggana

By Arpita Banerjee

RJ Devanggana Chauhan is an award-winning radio jockey, actor, and anchor. Devanggana, born and brought up in Dehradun, started her journey in 2008 as a Radio Jockey for All India Radio, here. She then spent the next 8 years working for RedFM Jaipur as an RJ. Further, she worked in Mumbai and then in Dubai. Currently, she is working with 93.5 RedFM hosting Morning No-01 here in Doon. Recently, she made her debut as an actor in Sony TV’s ‘Dhadkan Zindagi Ki’.

RJ Devanggana, popularly known as Doon Ki Devanggana, says that it was never her plan. “After completing my higher studies, I wanted to explore and I was lucky enough to get a chance to work with Red FM Jaipur. Things went great, I worked in Mumbai and Dubai, thereafter. But when the pandemic hit us, it was a homecoming moment for everyone. So I came back to my home town. It feels great to be able to work here and the sense of coming back to the roots and growing here is fantastic,” reveals Devanggana in a conversation with Garhwal Post.

“In childhood, I wanted to become a doctor but, apparently, fate had something different in store,” recalls RJ Devanggana.

On being asked what inspired her to enter the media industry, she asserts, “I remember very vividly that my mother was a big radio fan. So once, fortunately, she took me to an audition for Radio presenter in All India Radio. I got selected there and started as a freelance Radio Presenter for AIR right after my class 12 board examination.”

“But life was completely shattered when I lost my mother to cancer just a few months after entering this industry. I was on the verge of giving up on my career as a radio jockey. Somehow, I kept myself motivated and I feel that my mother continued to be the guiding light even after her demise. I was living my mother’s dream and I never wanted to let her down,” reveals Devanggana.

“It was in 2017 that my hard work over these years paid off, finally, when I won the National Award for ‘Popular Radio Presenter of the Year’ presented by outreach international radio. Since then, there has been no looking back,” adds Devanggana.

“I planned to give acting a try since I was a theatre artist back in college. The television world is altogether a different arena. After auditioning for many roles, I finally bagged the role of Dr Devanggana Mishra in Sony’s show. Life has its way of fulfilling our dreams, a girl who eventually wanted to become a doctor gets to live her dream even if it’s on-screen,” declares Devanggana.

Devanggana has also won MTV’s reality show ‘Drive with Nano’ season 3, Miss India Brainy Beauty Pageant 2021, and was featured amongst the top 50 young influencing personalities. She believes that the media industry is a complete ocean of opportunities today. She advises all aspiring media professionals to stay focused and believe in themselves. She adds that one should always dream big.