Felicitation programme held by BJP Mahila Morcha

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Mar: An event was organised at Rajendra Nagar, here, by the BJP Mahila Morcha, Mussoorie Constituency unit, on the eve of International Women’s Day. Uttarakhandi dresses were highlighted on the occasion.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was the State Head of ‘Sanskar Bharti’, Savita Kapoor. She extended good wishes to women achievers on the occasion.

Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi emphasised on the occasion that women needed to be respected not just on one day but around the year. No family, society or nation could develop without women’s participation. He presented citations to Anganwadi workers, helpers and senior women. He also invited those present to the event to be held on 18 March at the Survey Ground to celebrate four years of the BJP government in Uttarakhand.

The gathering was also addressed by Nirmala Joshi.

Among those felicitated on the occasion were former Pradhan Usha Dobhal, Rajni Binjola, Sushila Kala, Vimla Bhatt, Urmil Kapoor, Vimla Jakhmola, Maya Panwar, Rajni Rawat, Panna Gaur, etc. Women dressed in various local dresses participated in large number.

Those present included Aruna Sharma, Convenor Nandini Sharma, Kanchan Thakur, Dr Babita Sahotra, Manju Sharma, Uma Sharma, Neha Joshi, Bhavna Bisht, Jayanti Rajshri, Poonam Nautiyal, Rakesh Joshi, etc.