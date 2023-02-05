Fenestrated Evar technique conducted successfully at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Feb: The team of C.T.V.S. (Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery) and Interventional Radiology Deptts. of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital carried out the very first Fenestratred EVAR Surgery of Uttarakhand State successfully . This extremely complicated and risky Vascular surgery was conducted at the ultramodern Hybrid Operation Theatre of the hospital where a critical patient got the gift of new life. This operation was particularly difficult as the patient had just one kidney, while the other one was very weak. After the operation, the patient has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering fast. Chairman of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital , Shri Mahant Devendra Das Ji Maharaj congratulated C.T.V.S. and Interventional Radiology team and showered his divine blessings on them for this outstanding achievement.

Varisa, a 58 year old resident of Roorkee, was having swelling in the main artery (aorta) that joins the heart, kidney and intestine. In medical terminology, it is called Aortic Aneurysm. The patient was complaining of unbearable pain in the stomach and uncontrolled high blood pressure. There was a possibility of main artery bursting if not treated in time. This could have proved life threatening for the patient resulting in sudden death of the patient. In the ordinary conventional technique , a big incision is required to be made during the surgery, opening both abdomen and chest.

Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital ’s Senior Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgeon & HOD, Dr. Arvind Makker and HOD, Interventional Radiology, Dr. Prashant Sarda & their team jointly conducted this extremely complicated operation of the patient successfully by the Fenestrated and Reverse Chimney Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair Technique . The main artery was replaced and the branches of the artery were repaired. Operation via this ultramodern technique is available only in foreign countries or reputed hospitals of India in metro cities only. This technique is far superior and comforting for the patient in comparison to the ordinary conventional technique of operation. The reason is that the incision in this technique is comparatively very small, less discomforting, resulting in early recovery of the patient and hardly risky.

Senior Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgeon Dr. Arvind Makker and HOD, Interventional Radiology, Dr. Prashant Sarda said that this is the very first operation in the state of Uttarakhand via Fenestrated EVAR with Chimney Technique and was successful. This operation was successful as a result of ultramodern Hybrid O.T. available at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital, excellent coordination among the team of senior doctors of the hospital and efficient technicians. They expressed gratitude towards the members of the whole team which conducted the operation.