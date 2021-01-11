Fest to begin today to mark 50 years of Swaroopanand as head of Jyotish Peeth

Dehradun, 9 Jan: The Golden Jubilee festival will begin tomorrow in Haridwar to mark 50 years of Shankaracharya Swaroopanand as head of Jyotish Peeth. The festivities will be held at Shankaracharya Math in Kankhal in Haridwar. The festivities have been titled Swarna Jyoti Maha Mahotsava. It may be recalled that Shankaracharya Swaroopanand also heads Dwarika Peeth.

He is considered to be the light (Jyoti) of the Jyotirmath. On this grand festive occasion, Ganga Swarna Kalash Jyoti, which has been brought from Mukhwa, the winter abode of the Mother Gangotri will be handed over to Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati, the representative disciple of Shankaracharya Swaroopanand.

Swami Avimukteshwarananda Saraswati, the organiser of the Swarna Jyoti Mahamotsava festival claimed that it was a matter of great fortune that they all were currently receiving the blessings of the world’s senior most living Dandi Saint. He informed that this maha mahotsava, which was launched from Jyotirmath of Uttarakhand state, would also be held in 50 major places across the country. In the second phase of the Swarna Jyoti Maha mahotsava festival on January 10, a grand event of Swarna Jyoti Maha Mahotsava would be held at Shankaracharya Math located in Kankhal.

Swami Avimukteshwarananda told that 50 persons from different fields who had achieved remarkable achievements in their respective fields including social and spiritual would be especially honoured on the auspicious occasion of Swarna Jyoti Mahamahotsava, dedicated to the best-known Acharya of Sanatan tradition.

On the occasion of Swarna Jyoti Mahamotsav, the persons who have made significant contribution in the fields of education, health, social service, politics, literature and journalism will be specially honored.