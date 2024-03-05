Festival that can trigger an ‘economic bloom’

Vasantotsav hues with Doon University – Day 3

By Shreejal Semwal, Himanshi Kaintura & Harsh Dobhal

Dehradun, 4 Mar: A record 3 lakh plus footfall, hundreds of species of flowers and plants, diverse cultural performances, a range of competitions, an array of exhibitions of indigenous products and artistry, folk performances, musical days, and cultural evenings.

But the relevance of Vasantosav 2024 extends way beyond the annual, seasonal festivity of community, culture, and competitions into the very realm of the tremendous economic potential of a range of products showcased here that attracted huge crowds beelining in front of hundreds of stalls.

What has emerged from the festival is the possibility of harnessing the potential of floral farming as an emerging commercial crop in Uttarakhand — cultivating and marketing flowers, ornamental and herbage plants for diverse uses, including for perfume industry, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sector. Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) also emphasised on the potential of flowers towards contributing to economic growth of the state and declared that Uttarakhand is all set to become a leading flower state.

The Uttarakhand Organic Commodity Board (UOCB) stall showcased the rich variety of organic products from Uttarakhand. Visitors explored a diverse range of organic commodities, including fruits, vegetables, grains, spices, and herbal products, all cultivated using sustainable farming practices. UOCB aims to raise awareness about the benefits of organic farming while providing consumers with access to high-quality, chemical-free produce. They also offer information on organic farming techniques and certification processes, encouraging the adoption of organic practices.

Organic products, particularly, drew huge crowds among the population that is increasingly becoming health conscious and is committed to minimising the intake of toxic and persistent chemical residues in food, air, water, and soil. “Now consumers have options as people want to reduce the health risk for themselves and family members. These foods, if genuine and certified by an appropriate authority, are produced without toxins, and therefore can help maintain a better health. Moreover, these food products are rich in nutrients and other vitamins with less exposure to pesticides,” said Himmat Bisht, an entrepreneur promoting organic herbal tea in the festival .

“1821 Canvas” distinguishes itself through its captivating array of handmade products, all crafted with precision from ceramic clay. The stall takes pride in its eco-friendly ethos, employing sustainable techniques that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary environmental consciousness. Each item on display is a testament to the artisans’ dedication to detail and their commitment to preserving the planet. From intricately designed pottery to elegant home decor pieces, every creation from 1821 Canvas showcases a harmonious fusion of artistry and eco-consciousness. This innovative approach not only attracted visitors but also underscored the importance of sustainable practices in the realm of handmade goods.

If we look at the festival from a purely economic perspective, Vasantotsav provided a platform where farmers, entrepreneurs, local artisans, artists, craftsmen and, representatives of various organizations, cooperatives and self-help groups from different areas of Uttarakhand attempted to showcase their products and their potential for economic growth.

“Exhibitions such as this can promote hitherto unexplored and underexplored areas where Uttarakhand has rich potential as the state is rich in natural resources, abundant rivers and irrigation potential and diverse climatic zones conducive for a variety of floral farming, horticulture, natural and organic farming, herbs, medicinal and other ornamental plants, indigenous craft, seed production, development of nurseries and so on. If harnessed adequately and sustainably, this can fetch higher income to the local people of Uttarakhand and contribute to the state economy,” Professor Vinay Bourai, an economic expert, said.

The stall named “Vedavi Herbal Tea” at the event stands out with its remarkable offering of 105 types of herbal teas, each carefully curated to embody the essence of Uttarakhand. This assortment showcased the region’s rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, as each blend represents a unique facet of Uttarakhand’s flora and traditional knowledge. However, the significance of this stall transcends mere refreshment; it serves as a beacon for promoting a healthier lifestyle. By harnessing the diverse health benefits of herbal ingredients, these teas offer more than just delicious flavors. They are designed to address various wellness needs, from promoting relaxation to boosting immunity and aiding digestion. Through this innovative approach, Herbal Tea advocates for holistic well-being, emphasizing the importance of natural remedies and traditional practices in maintaining health and vitality. In doing so, it not only celebrates the cultural heritage of Uttarakhand but also encourages individuals to embrace a balanced and wholesome way of living.

“Lakhs of common people from various districts and cities of the state including Dehradun city got information about innumerable items and got a chance to buy the items of their choice. Such efforts will prove important to encourage flower farming and its business in the state. The enthusiasm of the common people for purchasing the local products displayed in large quantities was evident. This effort is certainly very important from the point of view of encouraging the production of organic, special, and medicinal products of Uttarakhand and, more importantly, their marketing and branding. This can be considered an important effort from the point of view of employment generation, curbing the out-migration and boosting the economy of the state,” said Professor HC Purohit, Dean of School of Management, Doon University.

At “Gulaab by Khushboo,” a stall managed by the inspiring Khushboo, her mission goes beyond just selling products – fostering hope and opportunity. Khushboo’s work revolves around preserving traditional arts and crafts, but it’s more than just a preservation effort; it’s a vehicle for empowerment. She believes in empowering women of all ages, leveraging the wisdom and skills passed down through generations. By tapping into the rich cultural heritage of older generations, Khushboo envisions a future where timeless crafts not only survive but thrive. She sees these crafts as more than just items for sale; they’re avenues for economic empowerment and personal growth for women in her community. Through her stall, Khushboo is not just selling goods but a vision of empowerment and possibility for women.

Special focus on women’s empowerment, their economic independence and entrepreneurship promotion was evident in the festival that provided exclusive space to businesses and a range of initiatives led by women, connecting them with potential customers, investors, and collaborators. Women artisans and entrepreneurs amply showcased their products and unique skills ranging from traditional handicrafts, organic as well as processed food, fabrics, ornaments, and other products. By supporting these women-led initiatives, Vasantotsav not only promoted economic independence but also contributed to the preservation of cultural heritage and the economic empowerment of the women in the region, many of the women artisans and entrepreneurs coming from marginalised backgrounds communities and facing significant barriers to accessing resources and markets.

The festival also served as a platform to raise awareness about sustainable development and environmental conservation. Various exhibits, interactive sessions, and informative displays aimed at making the people aware about renewable energy solutions, organic farming techniques, and other initiatives towards protecting the environment and promoting responsible living. “By engaging with experts in the field and exploring these issues, we have gained valuable insights into practical steps we can take to contribute to a greener, more sustainable future,” said Anita Sharma, a college going student, as three of her friends nodded in agreement. “We also learnt about the importance of reducing carbon footprint, conserving natural resources, and adopting eco-friendly practices in our daily lives,” said another student.

The “Cyber Security Cell” of Uttarakhand showcased its stall at the event, focusing on raising awareness about online safety. Through engaging activities and informative materials, the stall aimed to educate attendees about the importance of cybersecurity and how to protect themselves from online fraud and threats. Visitors were provided with practical tips and resources on safe internet practices, password management, and identifying phishing attempts. The stall served as a valuable platform for empowering individuals with the knowledge needed to navigate the digital world securely.

The focus on sustainable development and environmental conservation has long-term economic benefits for Uttarakhand as this can trigger eco-friendly initiatives and practices, encourage businesses and individuals to adopt sustainable practices that can lead to cost savings, increased efficiency, and enhanced competitiveness in the global marketplace. Tourism promotion and investment in niche areas is another area which festival like this can boost.

“Ayurveda Evam Unani Sewayen Uttarakhand” stall at the event showcased the rich heritage of traditional healing practices in the region. Visitors were introduced to the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and Unani systems of medicine through interactive displays and informative sessions. The stall highlighted the holistic approach to health and wellness advocated by these systems, promoting natural remedies and lifestyle practices for preventive healthcare. It served as a platform to celebrate Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage while advocating for the integration of traditional medicine into modern healthcare practices.

“Adimantar Rural and Tribal Development Foundation” was a stall at Vasantotsav that offers a glimpse into their impactful work with women artisans from Uttarakhand. Through stitching and knitting workshops, the foundation empowers these artisans, providing them with essential skills for financial independence. The stall not only showcased their exquisite craftsmanship but also symbolized the foundation’s commitment to rural and tribal development, fostering self[1]reliance among women in Uttarakhand’s communities.