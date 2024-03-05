Festival that can trigger an ‘economic bloom’

Dehradun, 4 Mar: A record 3 lakh plus footfall, hundreds of species of flowers and plants, diverse cultural performances, a range of competitions, an array of exhibitions of indigenous products and artistry, folk performances, musical days, and cultural evenings.
But the relevance of Vasantosav 2024 extends way beyond the annual, seasonal festivity of community, culture, and competitions into the very realm of the tremendous economic potential of a range of products showcased here that attracted huge crowds beelining in front of hundreds of stalls.
What has emerged from the festival is the possibility of harnessing the potential of floral farming as an emerging commercial crop in Uttarakhand — cultivating and marketing flowers, ornamental and herbage plants for diverse uses, including for perfume industry, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sector. Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) also emphasised on the potential of flowers towards contributing to economic growth of the state and declared that Uttarakhand is all set to become a leading flower state.
Apart from the floral possibility, the festival also showcased a variety of indigenous agriculture and horticulture products, a variety of diverse and valuable plants, including ornamental, herbal and other medicinal value plants to thousands of people flocking these stalls throughout the three-day event.
The Uttarakhand Organic Commodity Board (UOCB) stall showcased the rich variety of organic products from Uttarakhand. Visitors explored a diverse range of organic commodities, including fruits, vegetables, grains, spices, and herbal products, all cultivated using sustainable farming practices. UOCB aims to raise awareness about the benefits of organic farming while providing consumers with access to high-quality, chemical-free produce. They also offer information on organic farming techniques and certification processes, encouraging the adoption of organic practices.
“1821 Canvas” distinguishes itself through its captivating array of handmade products, all crafted with precision from ceramic clay. The stall takes pride in its eco-friendly ethos, employing sustainable techniques that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary environmental consciousness. Each item on display is a testament to the artisans’ dedication to detail and their commitment to preserving the planet. From intricately designed pottery to elegant home decor pieces, every creation from 1821 Canvas showcases a harmonious fusion of artistry and eco-consciousness. This innovative approach not only attracted visitors but also underscored the importance of sustainable practices in the realm of handmade goods.
“Exhibitions such as this can promote hitherto unexplored and underexplored areas where Uttarakhand has rich potential as the state is rich in natural resources, abundant rivers and irrigation potential and diverse climatic zones conducive for a variety of floral farming, horticulture, natural and organic farming, herbs, medicinal and other ornamental plants, indigenous craft, seed production, development of nurseries and so on. If harnessed adequately and sustainably, this can fetch higher income to the local people of Uttarakhand and contribute to the state economy,” Professor Vinay Bourai, an economic expert, said.
The stall named “Vedavi Herbal Tea” at the event stands out with its remarkable offering of 105 types of herbal teas, each carefully curated to embody the essence of Uttarakhand. This assortment showcased the region’s rich biodiversity and cultural heritage, as each blend represents a unique facet of Uttarakhand’s flora and traditional knowledge. However, the significance of this stall transcends mere refreshment; it serves as a beacon for promoting a healthier lifestyle. By harnessing the diverse health benefits of herbal ingredients, these teas offer more than just delicious flavors. They are designed to address various wellness needs, from promoting relaxation to boosting immunity and aiding digestion. Through this innovative approach, Herbal Tea advocates for holistic well-being, emphasizing the importance of natural remedies and traditional practices in maintaining health and vitality. In doing so, it not only celebrates the cultural heritage of Uttarakhand but also encourages individuals to embrace a balanced and wholesome way of living.
At “Gulaab by Khushboo,” a stall managed by the inspiring Khushboo, her mission goes beyond just selling products – fostering hope and opportunity. Khushboo’s work revolves around preserving traditional arts and crafts, but it’s more than just a preservation effort; it’s a vehicle for empowerment. She believes in empowering women of all ages, leveraging the wisdom and skills passed down through generations. By tapping into the rich cultural heritage of older generations, Khushboo envisions a future where timeless crafts not only survive but thrive. She sees these crafts as more than just items for sale; they’re avenues for economic empowerment and personal growth for women in her community. Through her stall, Khushboo is not just selling goods but a vision of empowerment and possibility for women.
The “Cyber Security Cell” of Uttarakhand showcased its stall at the event, focusing on raising awareness about online safety. Through engaging activities and informative materials, the stall aimed to educate attendees about the importance of cybersecurity and how to protect themselves from online fraud and threats. Visitors were provided with practical tips and resources on safe internet practices, password management, and identifying phishing attempts. The stall served as a valuable platform for empowering individuals with the knowledge needed to navigate the digital world securely.
“Ayurveda Evam Unani Sewayen Uttarakhand” stall at the event showcased the rich heritage of traditional healing practices in the region. Visitors were introduced to the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and Unani systems of medicine through interactive displays and informative sessions. The stall highlighted the holistic approach to health and wellness advocated by these systems, promoting natural remedies and lifestyle practices for preventive healthcare. It served as a platform to celebrate Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage while advocating for the integration of traditional medicine into modern healthcare practices.
“Adimantar Rural and Tribal Development Foundation” was a stall at Vasantotsav that offers a glimpse into their impactful work with women artisans from Uttarakhand. Through stitching and knitting workshops, the foundation empowers these artisans, providing them with essential skills for financial independence. The stall not only showcased their exquisite craftsmanship but also symbolized the foundation’s commitment to rural and tribal development, fostering self[1]reliance among women in Uttarakhand’s communities.
The stall named “Garhwal Eco Warriors” stands out as a beacon of hope and innovation. Comprising ex-servicemen, this group is dedicated to the crucial task of regenerating the ecology. Their initiative is not only commendable but also pioneering on a global scale, especially in the face of alarming environmental degradation and global warming. What sets them apart is their long[1]standing commitment, having started this initiative in 1982. Since then, they have been tirelessly planting 4 lakh trees every year, demonstrating a remarkable dedication to environmental conservation and sustainability. The stall not only showcased their achievements but also inspired visitors to join hands in the urgent fight against environmental crisis.