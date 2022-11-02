Film City will open doors for promotion of U’khand’s local culture: Dhami  

Prasoon Joshi calls on Chief Minister

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Nov: Describing Uttarakhand as the land of culture, literature and art along with Devbhoomi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today stressed on expanding these disciplines in the state. He said that the idea of ​​opening a film city in the state also needed to be taken forward. He called for greater focus on the setting up of literature and fine arts centres in the state so that the youth of the state could get an opportunity to connect with films as well as literature and various genres of folk culture and folk art. The Chief Minister said that it ought to be the endeavour to enable the youth to connect with the state’s folk traditions and rich cultural heritage with a positive attitude.

Dhami was speaking with Chairman of the Central Film Censor Board Prasoon Joshi, who had called on him at his office at the Secretariat, here, today.

Discussions were held on topics related to promotion of various genres of film production, music, theatrical culture and literature in the state. The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is a state full of natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, besides being a Devbhoomi. There is potential for the youth of the state to become the carriers of cultural traditions of the state but for this efforts are required to be made in earnest, he stressed.

The Chief Minister directed the officials that, along with the early finalisation of the under-construction Cultural Centre and Museum, arrangements should be also ensured for its effective use. He said that attention should also be paid to the organising of events in the state so that the country and the world could also participate. Crores of people coming to the state as tourists and pilgrims would also be able to connect with the culture, art and folk genre with due efforts.

Prasoon Joshi suggested that Uttarakhand is a state with potential for establishing a distinct cultural identity along with film production. With the focus on setting up a film institute here in the future, the youth of the state would be able to connect with different genres of film making and also be able to get acquainted with the innovations taking place in this field. He also suggested to the Chief Minister to organise a three-day festival in order to broaden the subjects related to folk culture, music, drama and literature.

He said that the participation of people related to this region living in the country and abroad in this event would give it more scope and also help in connecting people with their culture.

Present on this occasion were Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, Director General, Information, Bansidhar Tiwari, Director, Culture, Bina Bhatt, Deputy Director Nitin Upadhyay along with other officers.