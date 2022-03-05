Film ‘Mussoriie Boyz’ to promote beauty of U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Mar: JSR Production House and VHS Media introduced their new movie, “Mussoriie Boyz” to local media, recently.

Through this movie, JSR Production House aims to showcase the real beauty of Uttarakhand and to boost the state’s tourism.

The mission is to establish an entertainment industry in Uttarakhand for the youth of the state.

The entire crew was present on the occasion. The plot of the film revolves around how the past of four school friends, Vicky (a Superstar) Chaudhary (our typical Gujjar bhai), Sodhi (the Punjabi Power Peg) and Panda (that funny, chubby friend), brings them back together through a reunion trip to Mussoorie, the home of all their memories. The trip, however, becomes more than just a nostalgic, scenic and relaxing throwback.

The team of “Mussoriie Boyz” comprises Tarun Rawat, Vice Chairman of JSR and Producer; Hriday V Shetty, Director, Sonu Tanwar, screenplay writer; Farooq Khan, Director of Photography; and Shreya Jain, Art Director.

The actors are Rahul Singh as Sodhi, who has worked in movies like Ghazi Attack; Vijay Krishna as Chaudhary; Prashil Rawat as Vicky; and Partha Akerkar, as Karan (Panda). The female actresses are Naina Singh as Mandira; and Amika Shail as Ria. Supporting actors include Pal Singh and Omprakash. Actor Ankit Chauhan is playing the role of a local friend.