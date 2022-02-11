Filmmaker Rahul Mittra bereaved

Gurgaon, 11 Feb: Well known Bollywood producer Rahul Mittra lost his mother Sushiksha Mittra this morning. She was living with Mittra’s brother in Gurgaon.

Sushiksha was ailing for the past few years, and left for her heavenly abode only after living a fulfilled life and witnessing her three sons achieve success in their professional and personal lives. Rahul had earlier lost his father, IAS MP Mittra, in a helicopter accident. Sushiksha is survived by Vipul, a senior IAS officer who's currently posted as Additional Chief Secretary Gujarat, Atul a leading chartered accountant in Gurgaon and the youngest Rahul, an award-winning filmmaker, who has produced films such as 'Bullet Raja', 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster', etc.

The cremation will take place tomorrow morning.

Garhwal Post family condoles the death of Sushiksha Mittra!