FIR registered on RSS complaint

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 17 Sep: A delegation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office bearers and workers, met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the CM’s residence here today and submitted a memorandum to him. While submitting the memorandum, they informed the Chief Minister that a fake list was being circulated on social media to defame the office bearers of the Sangh. The RSS office bearers urged the Chief Minister to order a high level inquiry into it.

Taking cognisance of the situation, the Chief Minister directed the Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar to order a thorough investigation in respect of the complaint, and take appropriate action in this respect. The memorandum is a letter addressed to the CM by RSS Prant Karyavah Uttarakhand, Dinesh Semwal and signed by other RSS office bearers.

In addition, an FIR was registered by the plaintiff Dinesh Semwal, Prant Karyavah RSS Uttarakhand Prant, at the Cyber Crime Police Station, against a “forged” list of “employees” allegedly appointed in various departments of Uttarakhand Government under influence of Uttarakhand Prant Pracharak of RSS, Yuddhveer Singh Yadav. The FIR says that the forged list was being circulated on social media after creating a fake ID and the list allegedly claims that Yuddhveer Yadav had misused the post between 2017 and 2022 to get people close to him government jobs. As per the FIR registered, the list is fake, forged. The memorandum further claims that the so called persons mentioned in the list are not even actually posted in the departments mentioned and also they have no link with or no relation with RSS Prant Pracharak Yuddhveer Singh Yadav.

It has been said in the above FIR that the notable people in the forged list are neither appointed nor employed in the mentioned place of posting. The FIR has also claimed that by spreading the fake news, hatred and animosity is being spread in the society. In this connection, a delegation also met DGP Ashok Kumar with the complaint. DGP Ashok Kumar has directed the Cyber Police Station to conduct a quick investigation in the matter and arrest the accused. The case has been registered under section 66C of the IT Act and sections 501 and 506 of the IPC. It is believed that due to the association of the ruling BJP organisation with RSS, the police can take a big action in this matter soon.

It is noteworthy that the list that had been made viral on the social media in Uttarakhand during past two days has been shared also by senior Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Garima Dasauni. In fact, Dasauni today issued a statement levelling serious allegations against Yuddhveer Singh and the RSS.

Taking cognizance of the list released in the same social media, RSS Uttarakhand has issued a media statement, terming the list as fake and asked Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to investigate, calling it a conspiracy to defame RSS in this way.

The memorandum also mentions some phone numbers and Whatsapp numbers which have spread the allegedly forged list on social media.