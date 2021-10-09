First Digital Anaganwadi of Uttarakhand inaugurated

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 Oct: Smt. Rekha Arya, Minister for women empowerment and child welfare Uttarakhand inaugurated the first digital Adarsh Anganwadi at Jhazra, dehradun. The Anganwadi center is equipped with modern amenities and technology backed platforms including digital content, structured curriculum, assessment tools to monitor the early education progress of a child, CCTVs that help monitor the anganwadis 24×7 through the mobile phones, interactive toys, learning gadgets and much more. Rekha Arya during her address said that this is a dynamic and progressive initiative undertaken by the department to energize the children with better learning techniques and to empower the anganwadi teachers to help engage the children while offering education and early child care to them” Rekha Arya also said that Digital transformation of the anganwadi also aligns to the Prime Minsiters vision of a digital india and hopes in a phased manner to digitize all anganwadis across the state of Uttarakhand. The initiative was jointly undertaken by the government of Uttrakhand and the AMPERSAND, an education Group dedicated to bring about transformation in Human Development and social impact though education, skilling and Healthcare initiatives. HC Semwal, Secretary WECD, said that through the digitisation of anganwadis, the students will get facilities at par with expensive private playschools and will empower the Anganwadi workers for achieving the goals of Early childhood care and education as per new education policy 2020. ” We are very impressed by the changes brought in the Anganwadis with the help of technology. Upskilling of teachers is a very important aspect especially at the foundational stages of education. We will observe significant improvement in the levels of learning by the students which will reflect on the enrolments” Mr Vinesh Menon , CEO Human Development & Social Impact, AMPERSAND Group said “ Imparting the right education before the age of 7 is very critical to a child’s growth and our endeavour is to bring in a solution that can offer pedagogy support, assessment services and interactive educational tools and toys to make the initiation into education exciting for the children of uttarakhand in their formative years”