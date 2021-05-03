First employee of Graphic Era, Bhandari, succumbs to Covid 19

Dehradun, 1 May: The first employee of Graphic Era, C.S. Bhandari succumbed to Covid 19 today. An always smiling Bhandari ji was treated as an elder member of the Graphic Era family. Everyone in the Graphic Era Group was mourning his death today.

Chait Singh Bhandari, who hailed from Pauri Garhwal, had joined Graphic Era during its nascent days on September 1, 1993. It was when Dr. Kamal Ghanshala had returned to Dehradun after completing his engineering, to lay the foundation of Graphic Era as a small institution. That time, a 65-year-old Bhandariji was the first person to join Graphic Era post his retirement from a Delhi-based company. He started his service as an office assistant.

Dr. Kamal Ghanshala did not allow Bhandariji to go anywhere after his retirement from Graphic Era and provided him an accommodation and other facilities in the sprawling campus itself. Bhandariji was always loved and respected in Graphic Era. Bhandariji had no kids and Dr. Ghanshala had even got him vaccinated recently. However, few days after the second dose, he was brought to the hospital yesterday because of cough, but the 93-year-old breathed his last there.

Bhandariji’s nephew along with members of the Graphic Era family cremated his body today following all Covid protocols. Everyone from staffers to top management officials at Graphic Era, were mourning Bhandariji’s demise. Before this, Covid 19 had claimed lives of Graphic Era’s HOD (IT), Prof. Manish Mahajan and a security guard. The top management has taken several major steps for their children and family.