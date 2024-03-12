First lady Gurmeet Kaur announces grant of Rs 51,000 for BS Negi Polytechnic

Fashion Show was main attraction of Women’s Day celebration

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Mar: A programme was organised on the occasion of World Women’s Day at BS Negi Women Polytechnic Institute here today. First Lady of the state, Gurmeet Kaur was the Chief Guest on this occasion.

A fashion show was also held on the occasion after the address given by the Principal Namita Mamgain on this occasion. The participants in the ‘Fashion Show- Abhivyakti-2024’ and those who designed the outfits of the participants were the student of BS Negi Polytechnic only. A fashion show was also held on the occasion after the address given by the Principal Namita Mamgain on this occasion. The participants in the ‘Fashion Show- Abhivyakti-2024’ and those who designed the outfits of the participants were the student ofonly.

Nancy Kohli won the best model award at the fashion show while Sristhi Bhatt was the first runners up and Ameesha was the second runners up at the competition. Sandhya Panwar, Khushi Isha Verma, Anvi Lakhera and Kritika Semwal won the best designer awards. Prominent citizens Neelam Bhatt, Neeraj Prakash Benefer and Akanksha Dobriyal were the judges at the fashion show. Nancy Kohli won the best model award at the fashion show while Sristhi Bhatt was therunners up and Ameesha was the second runners up at the competition. Sandhya Panwar, Khushi Isha Verma, Anvi Lakhera and Kritika Semwal won the best designer awards. Prominent citizens Neelam Bhatt, Neeraj Prakash Benefer and Akanksha Dobriyal were the judges at the fashion show.