First lady Gurmeet Kaur announces grant of Rs 51,000 for BS Negi Polytechnic

Fashion Show was main attraction of Women’s Day celebration
By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 11 Mar: A programme was organised on the occasion of World Women’s Day at BS Negi Women Polytechnic Institute here today. First Lady of the state, Gurmeet Kaur was the Chief Guest on this occasion.
A fashion show was also held on the occasion after the address given by the Principal Namita Mamgain on this occasion. The participants in the ‘Fashion Show- Abhivyakti-2024’ and those who designed the outfits of the participants were the student of BS Negi Polytechnic only.
Nancy Kohli won the best model award at the fashion show while Sristhi Bhatt was the first runners up and Ameesha was the second runners up at the competition. Sandhya Panwar, Khushi Isha Verma, Anvi Lakhera and Kritika Semwal won the best designer awards. Prominent citizens Neelam Bhatt, Neeraj Prakash Benefer and Akanksha Dobriyal were the judges at the fashion show.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Gurmeet Kaur praised the fashion show and the event and observed that the fashion show appeared to be a Bollywood level show and all the participants deserve the praise. She further observed that she has been informed that the Polytechnic has been serving to make the women self reliant for the past 37 years. She also announced a grant of Rs 51,000 for the institute.
Chairperson of Child Rights Protection Commission, Dr Geeta Khanna also addressed the gathering in the capacity of Guest of Honour.
BJP’s State Vice President and academician Dr Devendra Bhasin; Lal Batti holders Madhu Bhatt and Vinod Uniyal: Chairman, Olympus High School, Kunal S Malla; Media Personality Satish Sharma; Jyotsana Sharma; Meenakshi Mehta; Dr Rajesh Upadhyay; Patricia Hilton; Dr RK Bakshi and Harshmani Vyas were also present as Guests of Honour on this occasion.