First Lady Gurmeet Kaur chairs health workshop for women at Raj Bhawan

Dehradun, 5 July: A health workshop for women was organized under the chairmanship of First Lady , Gurmeet Kaur at Raj Bhavan Auditorium on Wednesday. In this workshop , Dr Sumita Prabhakar, Head of Department, Gynecology and Obstetrics, CMI Hospital, informed the present women regarding awareness and prevention of breast cancer and cervical cancer. She highlighted the importance of early detection of breast cancer in women and preventive measures.

Dr Sumita said that early detection of breast cancer is important. Screening is necessary for this so that cancer can be identified and its treatment can be started at the earliest. She advised the women to have a balanced diet, watch their weight, manage stress and exercise regularly. She said that any kind of disease can be avoided by all these measures.

First Lady , Gurmeet Kaur said on the occasion that the purpose of such workshops is to create awareness about the health -related challenges of women members and to solve their health problems. She said that women are so busy in their daily activities that they forget to take care of their health . We need to be serious about our health . Health is our biggest wealth. If we are healthy then our family will be healthy and there will be a good environment around us.