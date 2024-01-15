First look of Blenders Pride ‘Miss Uttarakhand-2024’; 32 participants take part

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Jan: The first look of Blenders Pride Miss Uttarakhand–2024 by Sinmit Communications was organised on Saturday at Hyatt Centric, Jakhan. On this occasion, 32 participants gave their intro to the media. Girls aged between 16 to 26 years who have arrived from across the state will now be given special grooming. This event is being organized by Sinmit Communications since 2002.

On Wednesday, the participants of Blenders Pride Miss Uttarakhand-2024 had cat walk. After the walk, each of them gave a brief about their self. After the audition, the ‘first look’ was held for the participants who came from Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Ramnagar, Haldwani, Roorkee, Rishikesh and Pauri.

Organizers Dalip Sindhi and Rajeev Mittal stated that after the grooming tenure for the participants, contests will be conducted on different sub-titles. And only after this, the grand finale of Miss Uttarakhand-2024 ,will take place.