First session of ‘Confluential’ held at St. George’s

By Our Staff Reporter

MUSSOORIE, 27 Feb: The first session of ‘ Confluential ‘ was hosted at St . George’s College on the 17th of February, 2024 with the objective of learning from narratives of struggle, success and significant experience. The Guest Speaker for the occasion, Major General Sanjay Sharma, VSM, was warmly welcomed by the Members of the Student Council and the School Band.

The Prayer was led by Nandini Mehar. This was followed by the Lighting of the lamp by the Guest Speaker, Major General Sharma, Brother PU George, Principal, Brother Ramesh Amalanathan and Vice-Principal, Brother Shaju Thomas.

Bisman Kaur introduced the Guest Speaker for the day, Major General Sharma. He was welcomed with a planter and a memento as a token of appreciation.

In his address to the students, the Guest Speaker said that determination, discipline and diligence is the key to success. He focused on the benefits of a disciplined life and elaborated on the importance of character, leadership, academic excellence, building teamwork and self-esteem among other key areas of student life.

The event came to an end with the Vote of Thanks delivered by Aaradhya Sabharwal.