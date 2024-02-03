First snowfall of season in Mussoorie greeted with joy

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 1 Feb: The first snowfall here brought joy to the faces of the people today. The influx of tourists has also started increasing. There was a huge drop in the temperature due to snowfall on Thursday. To save themselves from the cold, people are having to resort to bonfires.

The areas around Mussoorie like Lal Tibba, Dhanaulti, Buranskhanda, Surkanda Devi, Kanatal, Suvakholi have also received snowfall, which people are enjoying a lot. Tourists said that getting to see snowfall made them very happy. They planned to stay in Mussoorie for a few more days and enjoy the snowfall.

In view of the snowfall in Mussoorie and surrounding areas, the administration has also issued an alert. JCBs have been deployed on the main roads so that the traffic is not disrupted due to snow and, in case of excessive snowfall, snow would be removed from the roads.

According to the Meteorological Department, there may be snowfall and rain in the high altitude areas for the next two days. A yellow alert has been issued by the administration, and all officers have been asked to remain on alert. In view of the increasing cold, the municipal administration has made arrangements for shelters at intersections so that labourers and poor people can be protected from the cold.