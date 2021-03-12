Five injured in road mishap

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 10 Mar: A Santro car (UK07AW9708) went out of control and fell into a trench on the Mussoorie Dehradun Jharipani KholuKhet shortcut road, here, today. Five persons were seriously injured after the incident. Mussoorie police reached the spot under the leadership of SI Neeraj Kataith. The five injured were evacuated from the trench by the police and locals and sent to a higher centre in Doon with the help of 108 ambulances.

The five people in the car were going from Mussoorie to Dehradun when suddenly the brakes of the car failed due to which it fell into the deep trench. Local people rushed to the spot and, with the help of Mussoorie Police, evacuated the injured.

Mussoorie Police SI Neeraj Kataith said that the injured were evacuated with the help of the local people and sent to Dehradun. He said that the condition of one of the five injured remains critical. Four of the five are residents of Mussoorie. He said that the shortcut route is restricted for four-wheelers, but even then people bring vehicles from there, risking their lives. Soon after talking to the higher authorities, the shortcut will be closed for four-wheelers.