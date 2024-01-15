Five teachers of HSYS bag ‘International Yoga Samman’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 Jan: Five teachers of Himalayan School of Yoga Sciences ( HSYS ) Jolly Grant were honored with the ‘ International Yoga Samman ’ by the International Yoga Therapists Association for their remarkable contribution in the field of Yoga . Teachers were honored in various categories at a function organized in Kanpur. The teachers of the Yoga College, Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Dr Ajay Dubey, Dr Somlata Jha, Dr Ramnarayan Mishra, Rahul Baluni and Dr Ankit Sharma set records by receiving awards in various categories. An atmosphere of enthusiasm prevailed in the campus due to this achievement of the teachers . At a ceremony organized in Kanpur, about 200 Yoga teachers from the country and the world including HSYS were honored with appreciation letters. The university administration extended best wishes to all the honored teachers .