Flights to Pithoragarh to begin soon: Dhami

Dehradun, 4 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated that the state government is seriously pursuing on the operation of regular flights to and from Pithoragarh. He has stated further that the government is working on the plan to run flights to Pithoragarh under the UDAN scheme.

He has informed that an airline has already consented to operate flights from Pithoragarh. The process of granting license for this is in the final stages. The Chief Minister is continuously reviewing the progress in this respect.

In this respect, the Chief Minister today spoke to Pithoragarh MLA Mayukh Mehar over a phone call and informed him that the government is working to start air service for Pithoragarh and to resolve all issues regarding the base hospital located there. The hospital will be affiliated with the under construction medical college. He added that action is also being taken regarding approval and appointment on the posts of Medical College.