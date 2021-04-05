Flow of Darshans and Wishes at Shri Darbar Sahib

Shri Maharaj Ji Gave ‘Darshan’ And Blessings To The Sangats | The Historical ‘Nagar Parikramma’ Will Be On Sunday, This Time The Route Will Be Changed And Cut Short

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 April: After the raising of the Holy Flag Pole ‘Shri Jhande Ji’ on Friday, 2nd April 2021, today on Saturday also, immense enthusiasm was noticed among the ‘Sangats’ at Shri Darbar Sahib. Since early morning, long queues were formed by the ‘Sangat’ devotees to avail the ‘Darshan’ of Shri Darbar Sahib’s Sajjadanashin, Shri Mahant Devendra Dass ji Maharaj. Shri Maharaj ji gave ‘Darshan’ to the ‘Sangat’ devotees and showered His divine blessings on them. The ‘Sangat’ devotees also bowed down at the Holy Flag Pole ‘Shri Jhande Ji’ and prayed for their wishes to be fulfilled.

Shri Maharaj in his address urged the ‘Sangat’ to come forward for leading an ideal life, caring for the environment, de-addiction and getting rid of social evils.

He also delivered knowledge about attaining ‘Moksha’ and being free from life and death cycle. He said that all must ensure their roles in nation-building by going for ideal person-ideal family. He delivered the ‘Guru Mantra’ and told the significance of ‘Guru Mahima’.

On Sunday, 4th April, the historical ‘Nagar Parikramma’ will be carried out under the mentorship of Mahant Devendra Dass ji Maharaj. As per tradition, the ‘Nagar Parikramma’ (City Round) is carried out on the third day of the Raising of Shri Jhande Ji (the Holy Flag Pole). Darbar Shri Guru Ram Rai Ji Maharaj and the Organizing Committee of Shri Jhande Ji Mela has this time cut short and changed the route of the ‘Nagar Parikramma’ (City Round) keeping in mind the Coronavirus pandemic. ‘Nagar Parikramma’(City Round) is a historical moment for Doonites also in which there is auspicious presence of ‘sangat’ devotees, among them from India and abroad. Every year, it is a very eye catching and emotional moment when Guru ‘sangats’ pass through the same Dehradun city which was brought into being by Shri Guru Ram Rai Ji Maharaj and Doonites welcome them with the rain of flowers spreading their eye lids.

Manager of Shri Jhande Ji Mela (Fair) Organizing Committee of Shri Darbar Sahib, K.C. Juyal informed that as per tradition, ‘Nagar Parikramma’ is carried out on the third day of the raising of the Holy Flag Pole ‘Shri Jhande Ji’. In the ‘Nagar Parikramma’ (City Round), the ‘sangats’ take a round of Dehradun City under the mentorship and guidance of Devendra Das Ji Maharaj. Due to an abrupt increase in the number of Corona cases, this time the route of the ‘Nagar Parikramma’(City Round) will be changed and cut short. On Sunday, at 7:30 a.m. in the morning, the ‘Nagar Parikramma’(City Round) will commence from Shri Darbar Sahib premises. It will go through Bhandari Chowk-Darshani Gate-Lakhi Bagh-Saharanpur Chowk and will conclude after reaching ‘Samadhi Sthal Shri Mahant Sahiban’. Keeping in mind, the outbreak of Covid infection, ‘sangats’ and devotees are requested to come in limited numbers to attend the ‘Nagar Parikramma’(City Round). The ‘langars’ and other arrangements have also been requested to be kept on limited basis during ‘Nagar Parikramma’(City Round). Darbar Shri Guru Ram Rai Ji Maharaj and Shri Jhande Ji Mela Organizing Committee has appealed again and again to the ‘sangat’ devotees to be a part of ‘Nagar Parikramma’(City Round) in limited numbers.

NINETY PERCENT OF THE ‘SANGAT’ DEVOTEES HAVE RETURNED

Senior Public Relations Officer of Shri Darbar Sahib, Bhupender Raturi informed that ninety percent of the ‘sangat’ devotees who had come from different parts of India have returned after the raising of Shri Jhande Ji (Holy Flag Pole) yesterday. It’s a matter of joy that as a result of repeated appeals by Darbar Shri Guru Ram Rai Ji Maharaj and Shri Jhande Ji Mela ‘sangats’ had come in limited numbers to attend the Raising of Shri Jhnade Ji (the Holy Flag Pole).

GREEN TEA FROM THE TEA GARDENS OF SHRI DARBAR SAHIB ADDING TO THE BEAUTY OF THE MELA (FAIR)

‘Sangats’ are feeling very much attracted to the Green Tea of the tea gardens of Shri Darbar Sahib. The very special organic farming products like pulses, rice, vegetables, etc. grown by the team of Deptt. of Agriculture of Shri Guru Ram Rai University have also become centers of attraction. People coming to the Mela (fair) are liking these products and also recommending them to other people.

KIRTAN AND BHAJANS OF GURU MAHIMA DOMINATE THE ATMOSPHERE

On Saturday, the Bhajans and praise slogans of Shri Guru Maharaj Ji dominated the atmosphere in Shri Darbar Sahib premises.

LANGARS OPERATED INSIDE AND OUTSIDE SHRI DARBAR SAHIB

‘Langars’ are being operated inside and outside Shri Darbar Sahib to serve the sacred food to the ‘sangats’. A team of doctors, nursing and paramedical staff is on duty inside Shri Darbar Sahib to cater to the medical needs of the ‘sangats’.