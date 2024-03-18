Folk festival Phool Dei celebrated with pomp at CM’s residence

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Mar: Uttarakhand’s folk festival Phuldei (Festival of Flowers) was celebrated with great pomp by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with his family at his official residence here today.

In the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, children dressed in colourful clothes sprinkled flowers and rice in the lawns of the residence. They also sang the traditional song ‘Phool Dei Chama Dei, Jatuk Dela, Utuk Sai, Phool Dei Kshama Dei, Dedi Dwar Bhari Bhakar’.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister blessed all the children and wished for their bright future.

The Chief Minister also extended hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the festival of Phool Dei and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state. He also observed that folk festivals have special importance in the lives of the people.