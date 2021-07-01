Follow food safety rules during pregnancy: Dr Sujata

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 29 Jun: In a webinar organised by Sanjay Orthopedic, Spine & Maternity Centre, Jakhan, gynaecologist Dr Sujata Sanjay provided information about nutritious and balanced diet during pregnancy. As many as 175 nursing students and adolescent girls from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh participated. It was stated that pregnancy causes a lot of physical changes such as hormonal changes, mood swings, appetite and metabolism, etc. Most women feel nauseated during pregnancy, which affects their diet and health.

Dr Sujata emphasised that, if a pregnant woman does not get nutritious and balanced diet during pregnancy, her unborn baby will also not be able to develop adequately. A normal woman usually requires 1900 calories, while pregnancy requires 3200 calories. The diet should be rich in nutrients. Raw fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds should be in sufficient quantity in the diet.

She added, “Corona virus has become a big challenge. Pregnant women should take care of themselves. Corona virus can be prevented with nutritious food. “There is no scientific evidence that pregnant women are more likely to get COVID-19,” she added.

Dr Sujata said pregnant women should consume a balanced diet including carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, high fibre and minerals, etc. Foods that increase immunity containing vitamin C, walnuts, almonds, super foods like turmeric, ginger, garlic, etc. should be consumed. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly before using them.

Only iodised salt should be used in the food. Iodine deficiency can lead to mental retardation. Do not stay on an empty stomach for long. Pregnant women should pay close attention to personal cleanliness and do 20-25 minutes of yoga daily. Drink more water.

Sleep on time and get up on time. Morning sickness is a common problem during pregnancy. Make sure to drink a glass of cow’s milk after waking up in the morning, as it helps in relieving morning sickness. Women can also drink a glass of coconut milk or lemonade as it helps in reducing constipation and heartburn.