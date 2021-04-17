Foodgrain quota increased for ration card holders

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Apr: State Food and Civil Supplies Minster Bansidhar Bhagat chaired a meeting here, today, regarding problems of food distribution and issues of ration dealers.

It was decided that the supply of foodgrains for every ration card would be increased from 7.5 kilos to 20 kilos per months. These included 10 kilos of wheat and 10 kilos of rice. The sugar quota has been increased to 2 kilos per card, which is 800 grams, at present. These proposals will be put before the Cabinet.

The retailers’ commission is also to be increased. The minister instructed officials to ensure connectivity throughout the state for biometric identification and online ration distribution. He ordered strict observance of covid protocols at the ration dealerships.

He was informed that purchase of wheat was going on smoothly in the state. Till now, 2,19,789 quintals of wheat had been purchased. Rs 43,52,68,000 had been paid to farmers. The minister instructed officials to conclude the process within a week.

Present on the occasion were Secretary Sushil Kumar, Mayor, Haldwani, Jogendra Rautela, Additional Secretary Pratap Shah, Jt Commissioner PS Pangti and other officials.