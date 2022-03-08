‘Football Arena’ launched – New Concept for Footballers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Mar: The ‘Uttarakhand Football Arena’ was inaugurated, here, at Upper Kolhupani, Prem Nagar. On this occasion, the Chief Guest was DS Mann, Chairman, Doon International School, while the Guest of Honour was SK Jain Chairman, Tula’s Institute. Present as the Special Guest was Chitra K Soman, Arjuna Awardee, Olympian, Gold Medalist at the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

Uttarakhand Football Arena is Doon’s biggest artificial grass football ground which provides day and night playing facility to the youth.

The idea behind Uttarakhand Football Arena is to provide infrastructure of international level to the youth and students of Dehradun. This facility has been provided by Avinash Rahul, Director, HC Sports Pvt Ltd.

Two exhibition matches were played on the inaugural day. The first match was played between Tula’s International School and Doon International School. Doon international School was the winner after a penalty shootout. The second match was played between Mahindra Boys and Doon Heroes. Mahindra Boys also won in a penalty shootout.

Among those present were Arun Malhotra, former International Football Player, Pramod Thapa, National Player, who is also father of International Football Player Anirudh Thapa, and Laxmi Narayan, President, Doon Ghati Rangmanch.