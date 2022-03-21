Foreign students 9 enjoy Holi camaraderie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 19 Mar: Holi, the festival of colors, was celebrated with great pomp at Graphic Era Deemed University. Students who have come to study here from abroad also played Holi with enthusiasm. For the foreign students, it was not just a festival, but also a great opportunity to get to know the strong traditions of equality and unity and the Indian culture that fosters camaraderie. Along with playing Holi for a long duration in the university campus, students grooved to Bollywood beats. The fragrance of discipline, harmony and brotherhood added to the enthusiasm of the Falguni festival of colours. President, Graphic Era Educational Group, Dr. Kamal Ghanshala, also participated in the Holi celebrations. Along with wishing the students and teachers all the best, he conveyed the importance of staying focused to their goals in life.