Forest Entomology Museum & Technology Demonstration Centre inaugurated at FRI

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Jul: The Forest Entomology Museum and Technology Demonstration Centre was inaugurated by Chandra Prakash Goyal, Director General, Forests, and Special Secretary to MoEF&CC, at the Forest Research Institute, here, today.

He was accompanied by Satya Prakash Yaday, ADG(FC), MoEF&CC, Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, ICFRE, and Dr Renu Singh, Director, Forest Research Institute. GS Uma, Scientist, Forest Protection Division, explained the museum to the visiting dignitaries on this occasion.

The museum in FRI is one of the country’s oldest Entomology Museums, formally opened in 1930 and was later renovated and reopened today for public viewing. It houses approximately 2000 exhibits which include seeds, saplings and wood specimens depicting the nature of damage caused by various insect pests, plant protection equipment, various kinds of traps and insect specimens of important orders and major insect pests of forestry species. Rambir Singh, Scientist-E, Extension Division, explained the technologies demonstrated at the centre along with innovators of the technologies. It depicts technologies developed by the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, and other institutes of the Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE), like Arid Forest Research Institute, Jodhpur, Tropical Forest Research Institute, Jabalpur, Institute of Wood Science & Technology, Bengaluru, Institute of Forest Genetics & Tree Breeding, Coimbatore.