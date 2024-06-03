Forest fire reaches Badhau, villagers help extinguish the fire

By Our Staff Reporter

Sahiya (VIKASNAGAR), 1 June: Incidents are increasing continuously in the forests of Jaunsar Bawar, which is affecting the life of the people. Badhau villagers showed humanity by collectively extinguishing the fire near the village.

The forests around Badhau under development block Kalsi have been burning for the last two days. When the forest fire reached the village, all the villagers gathered together and tried to extinguish the fire, which was controlled with great difficulty.

Badhau villagers united and controlled the fire with the help of wet sacks and bundles of leaves. The fire was spreading so much under the pressure of air that the fire was about to reach the village, but due to the alertness and activism the villagers were successful in saving the village and the surrounding forests.

Local resident Ranveer Singh has said that as soon as smoke was seen near the village, all the youth of the village united and reached the spot and tried to extinguish the fire and after some time the fire was brought under control.

Local resident Shamsher Singh said that had the fire not been controlled, the village would have burnt to ashes along with the surrounding forests.

Bharat Chauhan said that the garbage, straw, hay etc. collected around the village are most helpful in starting a fire, so in the summer season, care should be taken not to allow garbage to collect around the village.

A large number of villagers including Ranveer Singh, Bharat Chauhan, Gambhir Singh, Jaspal Chauhan, Bhopal Singh, Mayaram, Rohit Chauhan, Bahadur Singh, Santram, Kesar Singh, Dabloo Chauhan, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish Chauhan, Terpan Singh, Bahadur Singh, Shamsher Singh, Chaman Singh, etc., gathered to extinguish the fire.