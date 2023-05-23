Forest fires in U’khand – not merely an ecological issue

By Gayatri Pande

Forest fires are a natural phenomenon in some ecosystems, but they are becoming more frequent and severe due to climate change. Uttarakhand, with 45.44 per cent of its area under forest cover (Forest Survey of India 2019), faces the threat of forest fires every year. Frequent and recurring fires should not be seen as merely damaging the forests. They also endanger the rich biodiversity and the livelihoods of the people who depend on them.

Uttarakhand is home to 7000 species of plants, 31 percent of which are endemic to the state. Forest fires can destroy the habitats and food sources of these plants, as well as the animals that coexist with them. Some species may become extinct due to recurrent fires. Another consequence of forest fires is the disruption in the natural balance of the ecosystem. As seedlings and saplings are destroyed by fire, the regenerative potential of the forests is also impacted, thereby disrupting the ecosystem.

While the incidence of forest fires can chiefly be attributed to climatic variabilities, it is important to look into the anthropogenic causes which further exacerbate the impact of forest fires. The state has been suffering from overexploitation of natural resources, unplanned touristic activities and increased rates of migration. As per Global Forest Watch Data, between 2002 and 2021, Uttarakhand has lost 17,900 hectares of tree cover. In 2021, alone, the state lost 820 hectares of natural forests, equivalent to 428 kilo tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. Continuing on this unsustainable path not only costs the state its bio-diversity but also represents a missed opportunity. With the ratification of the Article 6 of the Paris Agreement in CoP 26, the state is losing its chance at earning carbon credits which can be monetised for the benefits of its citizens.

The social dimensions of this ecological challenge are interlinked with development challenges faced by the state. Besides migration to other states from the hill areas, Uttarakhand has for long witnessed outward migration within the state itself to the newly (and haphazardly) urbanised city centres such as Dehradun and Haldwani due to lack of economic opportunities, infrastructural challenges and medical facilities. Villages are getting depleted and ‘ghost villages’ are a grim reality.

As a consequence, often there is delayed reporting of forest fires in remote inaccessible regions which leads to significant damage to the forests. Prior to their displacement, farmers used to burn patches of land in order to prevent spread of fire during summer months. However, these traditional systems are abandoned as the village population itself thins down.

Thus migration erodes the deep-rooted relationship that people have had with the land and exacerbates ecological imbalances.

Moving forward, the government needs to establish a robust system for carbon credits in place as indicated in the Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which allows countries to voluntarily cooperate with each other in order achieve emission reduction targets through transfer of carbon credits. Carbon credits are a market-based tool used for offsetting carbon emissions. One unit of carbon credit is equivalent to reduction or removal of one metric ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

The forests of Uttarakhand have a great potential for earning carbon credits. Preserving and managing forests can help the state earn carbon credits, as they act as a significant source of carbon sequestration, which is the storage of carbon dioxide in vegetation such as grasslands or forests.

Through quantification of the carbon sequestration done by the forests, the state can earn credits which can be sold in the market. The revenue generated through this source, can be recycled back to the villagers and be paid as income for preservation of natural systems. By leveraging such carbon credits, Uttarakhand can harness the potential of its forests to contribute to mitigation of climate change and promote sustainable development.

(Gayatri Pande is an Australia Awards scholar with specialisation in Environment and Resource Economics, currently working on climate change and sustainability solutions in an impact consulting firm in Delhi.)