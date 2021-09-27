Forest Minister inaugurates U’khand Adventure Fest

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 26 Sep: A two-day ‘Adventure Festival’ was inaugurated by the State Forest Minister, Dr Harak Singh Rawat here today. On the occasion, Dr Rawat said, “The tourism sector plays a crucial role in Uttarakhand as our state is truly blessed with the best of natural beauty and resources. Our Dev Bhoomi holds the potential to emerge as the most preferred tourism destination in the entire world. Such initiatives by organisations like FICCI can definitely help Uttarakhand attain that spot!”

Rawat also inaugurated the Single Window System for mountaineering related services in Uttarakhand, which has been designed and developed by the Forest Department and NIC Uttarakhand.

The fest commenced with the lamp-lighting ceremony by the Minister, Secretary, Tourism, & CEO, UTDB, Dilip Jawalkar, Rajiv Bhartari, State Convenor, FICCI FLO, Neha Sharma, and Kiran Bhatt Todaria.

This was followed by an outdoor education workshop for children, along with several adventure activities and contests.

Addressing the gathering, the State Consultant of the Tourism Wing, Todaria said, “Witnessing participation by so many adventure enthusiasts at the Uttarakhand Adventure Fest today is what we had aimed for in the first place. There couldn’t have been a better initiative than to host such an eminent adventure festival to mark World Tourism Day.”

During the Uttarakhand Adventure Fest, people enjoyed hot air ballooning, walking the Burma Bridge, and rock wall climbing.