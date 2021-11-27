Former Air Chief Dhanoa calls on Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Nov: Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa (Retd) and Secretary, Rimcollian Old Boys Association, Group Captain Deepak Ahluwalia, called on Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhawan, here, today.

Governor Singh and the Air Chief Marshal discussed various issues, including the contribution of RIMC to the nation’s development. The Governor said that excellent work is being done by RIMC, Dehradun. He was always proud of the officers of RIMC.

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa informed him that RIMC will celebrate its Centenary on 13 March, 2022.

Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (Retd) and Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa were together in the NDA and have also visited China together as part of a military delegation. The Governor said that it was great meeting a fellow soldier.