Former Cabinet Minister Mohan Singh Rawat passes away, CM expresses condolences

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 8 Dec: Former Cabinet Minister of Uttarakhand and senior BJP leader Mohan Singh Rawat ‘Gaonwasi’ passed away, today.

CM Dhami expressed grief over social media stating that the news is extremely sad. The contribution of the late leader to strengthening the party organisation in the state would always be remembered.

Dhami expressed the hope that God would grant the departed soul a place at His feet and that the bereaved family members would have the strength to bear this loss.