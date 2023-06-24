Former CM Rawat meets Nepal PM in Kathmandu

By Our Staff Reporter

Kathmandu , 23 Jun: Former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat met Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ in Kathmandu , on Friday. He said that India and Nepal are not only neighbouring countries, but are also very close to each other from religious, cultural, linguistic and historical points of view.

During the meeting, the Nepal PM said that the meeting and discussion programs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to India have again increased mutual trust between Nepal and India. Trivendra Rawat said that we are confident that both India and Nepal , which share the ancient eternal culture will continue to strengthen their relations. The former CM prayed to Lord Pashupatinath for the progress and prosperity of Nepal .