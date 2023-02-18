Former Doon School Headmaster John Mason is no more

Dehradun, 17 Feb: Former Headmaster of Doon School, Jonathan Anthony Mason, popularly known as John Mason breathed his last in Chennai today. He was born on 10 January 1945 in Dehradun and had served as Headmaster of the Doon School from 1996 till May 2003.

Mason was a highly respected educationist and author who not only was born in Dehradun but had made Dehradun his home even after retiring from his teaching career. He was currently busy with a village project near Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Besides the Doon School, he had also served as headmaster of several leading public schools including some international schools which include St James’ School, Kolkata and The Modern High School in Dubai.

He was known to be a person of extraordinary calibre and an institution in himself. A stalwart educationist he guided the Doon School towards the 21st Century, being its headmaster between 1996 and 2003. According to The Doon School authorities, his tenure will be remembered for strong focus on academics as well as pastoral care and as someone who impacted the lives of a large number in a most positive way.