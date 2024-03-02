Former Governor Aziz Qureshi passes away

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Mar: Former Governor of Uttarakhand and senior Congress leader Dr Aziz Qureshi has passed away in Bhopal. The 83-year-old Qureshi breathed his last in a private hospital in Bhopal this morning. The former governor had been keeping ill for a long time. When his health deteriorated, he was admitted to a private hospital, where he breathed his last.

It may be recalled that Dr Qureshi had been appointed as Governor by the then Manmohan Singh led UPA Government in May 2012 and remained in the post for about two and a half years. He had also been the governor in Mizoram for some time in the past.

After Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, he was also given additional charge of Uttar Pradesh on an interim basis. However, some of his controversial decisions, particularly that of approving the setting up of the controversial Johar University in Rampur owned by SP leader Azam Khand ensured that he was quickly relieved of his additional charge after just a month.

It may be recalled that Qureshi had assumed the post of Governor of Uttarakhand on 15 May, 2012, and remained in the post till 7 January, 2015. During his tenure as the governor, it was a Congress government in the state and he saw two Chief Ministers during his tenure, namely Vijay Bahuguna and then Harish Rawat.