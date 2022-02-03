Former I&B Secy, NP Nawani passes away

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 3 Feb: Former Information & Broadcasting Secretary NP Nawani is no more. He was 84.

He passed away on 2nd February in New Delhi. He was admitted to hospital due to breathing issues.

Nawani had served as Chief Secretary of Tripura. He was also the Founder Chairman, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission following his retirement.

He was 84 years old and was presently residing in New Delhi. A 1964 batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre, late Nawani was native of village Aroli, Patti-Malla Chandpur, district Chamoli Garhwal.

Nawani was a writer of great repute and had written several articles on local issues of Uttarakhand in Garhwal Post.

He was part of an eight member delegation which had met the then President Pranab Mukherjee after Kedarnath floods in 2013. The delegation was headed by Garhwal Post publisher Satish Sharma and included Tarun Vijay, SK Das, Late Dr RS Tolia, Anjali Nauriyal, Raj Kanwar, and Shubham Sharma.

NP Nawani is survived by his wife Usha, a daughter and a son.

His younger brother Dr DP Nawani lives in Indira Nagar Colony in Dehradun.

Having served as a senior bureaucrat in North East India, he was also associated with North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) and has written several exclusively on various issues pertaining to NEFA.

Garhwal Post family is deeply saddened by the news of his demise and prays to the Almighty to give strength to his family to bear this huge personal loss.