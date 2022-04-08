Former IIP Director Dr TSR Prasada Rao passes away

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 Apr: Dr TSR Prasada Rao, a former Director of Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) Dehradun, an iconic figure in the field of petroleum research, has passed away. He was 83. This information was shared on his Facebook wall by his son Uday Turaga. He breathed his last yesterday. His last rites will be performed tomorrow in his native village Avidi in Andhra Pradesh. Dr Prasada was born on 20 January, 1939 in Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Prasada leaves behind an unforgettable impression of his charisma, magnetism, infectious happiness, inspirational optimism and humour. He has left behind his son Uday and daughter in law and children Harita Achanta, Sujata Turaga, Srinivas Achanta, Deepti Kesiraju, Ananya Achanta, Advait Achanta, and Anika Turaga.

It may be recalled that Dr Rao was sent here as Director Indian Institute of Petroleum, Mohkampur, Dehradun, when it was in a very bad shape. He took up the challenge and with his dynamism and vision he took IIP to greater heights. He played a key role in the decision that has allowed IIP to still exist as a premier institute. It may further be recalled that Dr Prasada had been appointed as Director IIP in the early nineties and served as 10 years as the Director during which he was given extension of service not once but twice.

Garhwal Post Family prays to the Almighty to give strength to the family to bear the loss!