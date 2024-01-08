Former journo Deepak Barthwal passes away

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jan: Former journalist Deepak Barthwal, who had worked for several years in leading publications like Dainik Jagran, Rashtriya Sahara and ETV Uttarakhand, passed away today in a local hospital. He had not been keeping well for some time. He was just 48 and was currently employed as Assistant Director in the Cooperative Department.

Deepak Barthwal had also been attached to the then Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, BC Khanduri, as his chief press officer for a short period soon after he was appointed in the state cooperative department.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and senior journalists from across the state have expressed shock over his death and prayed for peace to the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.