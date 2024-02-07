Former Minister Dinesh Dhanai, Laxmi Aggarwal, many others join BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Feb: Even as the Parliamentary Elections draw near, there is a flood of leaders of various parties joining the BJP. Today, it was the turn of former minister and Congress leader Dinesh Dhanai, along with a senior Congress leader Laxmi Aggarwal and her husband PK Aggarwal, to join the party. The programme was held in the presence of BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt.

Mahendra Bhatt said the continuous influx of people joining the party indicates that the popularity of the BJP in the state continues to grow. The BJP would win all the five Lok Sabha seats with a landslide for the third straight time, thus completing a hattrick.

The number of leaders and workers joining the party at the state headquarters today was so large that it had to be conducted in 3 shifts. During this, State President Bhatt welcomed all the newcomers by garlanding them with flowers and patkas. In his address, he assured all the political workers joining the party of receiving due respect. He claimed that, like the entire country, the state is also undergoing all-round development under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi and the leadership of Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Former Cabinet Minister Dinesh Dhanai, who took membership of the party along with more than 2 thousand supporters, said he is impressed by the work done by PM Modi and CM Dhami. His entire Sampoorna Jan Ekta Party was merging with the BJP, today. The country under the leadership of PM Modi and Uttarakhand under the leadership of CM Dhami is speeding on the highway of development.

Those who joined BJP with him include District Panchayat member Sushma Sajwan, Sangeeta Jyada, Kunti Sajwan, former Panchayat member Ragini Bhatt, Murti Singh Negi, Devendra Dumoga, Krishna Singh Rawat, Dinesh Mian, Vinod Negi, Arvind Kharola, Yogesh Pal, Rajveer Bhandari, Pratap Gosai, Vijaypal Rawat, Prashant Uniyal, Kushveer Tadiyal, Ravindra Rawat, Alankar Suman, former chiefs and area Panchayat representatives. Anandi Negi, Sanjay Maithani, Jagmohan Negi, Padam Singh Negi, Narayan Singh Panwar, Atiq Ahmed, Karam Singh Topwal, Sanjay Sajwan, Deepak Rana, Asad Ali, Gangadhar Chamoli, City President from the party organization, Farooq Shaikh, Dev Singh Pundir, Somwari Lal Saklani, Shashi Bhushan Bhatt, Balveer Pundir, Krishna, Mumbai Singh Gunsola, Anita Bhandari, Anita Thapliyal Dinesh Uniyal also joined.

In a separate shift, Congress State General Secretary and Media In-charge PK Aggarwal, District President, Pachhwadun, of Congress, Laxmi Agarwal (wife of PK Aggarwal) State Spokesperson Kiran Singh, State Spokesperson, Congress, Surendra Thakur, State Secretary S Vikrant Prajapati, Robin Chaudhary and a large number of Congress leaders and workers also joined the BJP. In yet another shift, along with senior Congress leader Hem Chandola from Uttarkashi, Ashraf Rana, Mohanlal Matwan, Kamal Lal, Ram Dayal, Dalveer Chand Ramola, Jawaharlal Matwan, Ghanshyam Lal, Sunita Ramola joined the party. Along with this, Mohan Kala, the central president of UKD, who contested the assembly elections twice from Srinagar, also took membership of BJP along with hundreds of supporters.