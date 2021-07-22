Former MLA Ambrish Kumar passes away

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Jul: Senior Congress leader, former MLA and a big name in the political sphere of Haridwar, Ambrish Kumar has passed away. According to reports, he had been ill for the past several days. He had also been infected by Covid-19 virus during the second wave of Corona virus infection.

Many political leaders cutting across the political spectrum have expressed grief over his death. Former Union Minister and Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has also condoled his death. Nishank tweeted that he was deeply shocked to hear the news of his demise. Nishank recalled that Ambrish Kumar had been his friend since the time of undivided UP when both were MLAs.

Ambrish Kumar was a well-known face in the politics of Haridwar. He had been an MLA of the Samajwadi Party in undivided Uttar Pradesh and had left it in 2011 and joined the Congress. However, for a while he left Congress, too, but later re-joined and contested the Haridwar Assembly elections. He was considered to be close to senior Congress leader Harish Rawat.