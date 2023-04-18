Former President Kovind attends seminar at LBSNAA

Former President Ram Nath Kovind along with Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in a seminar on the topic “Republican Ethic: Through Dr BR Ambedkar” organised by Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie on Sunday. He launched the National Center of Law and Administration (NCLA) and the District Governance and Field Administration Center (DIGFAC) on the occasion. During this, the officials gave detailed information regarding the above two centres.

Addressing the seminar as the Chief Guest, Kovind said that the personality of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is inspiring for all of us. Public servants need to take inspiration from his personality and work. He said that Bhimrao Ambedkar was an Indian polymath, jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer. He campaigned against social discrimination against untouchables and Dalits. He also supported the rights of workers, farmers and women. Baba Saheb was the father of the Indian Constitution and one of the makers of the Republic of India. He said that the contribution of Babasaheb cannot be forgotten.

The former President said that as public servants, it is necessary to understand and apply the inclusive features from the Constitution to develop good governance in our districts. Civil servants, he said, should actively engage with marginalised groups such as women, persons with disabilities and ethnic minorities. This engagement will provide insight into their needs and challenges and help civil servants design policies and programs that are responsive to their needs.

Appreciating the “Legislation and Constitution Month” program organized in the Academy, the Governor said that deep knowledge of the Constitution is very important for civil service officers. The Governor said that we all know that Dr Ambedkar was the President of the Constituent Assembly as well as the first Law Minister of independent India. He had the most accurate information about the constitution and legislation. And we are all fortunate that today we heard the views of Ram Nath Kovind on this subject.

Welcoming former President Kovind, the Governor said that, “His life is a role model for all of us, I had the privilege of learning a lot from him during his tenure as the President of India.” The Governor further added that, “When we talk about the Constitution of India, we are talking about good governance as well as the rights and responsibilities of the citizens of India. Our fundamental rights, our social, economic and political justice, cultural and linguistic diversity, right to education are all guidelines for us, to make an India of our dreams. As public servants, you all have a great responsibility to ensure that we all strive towards that goal.”

Lt-General Singh said that India is moving forward on the path of continuous progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our G-20 presidency is being universally accepted as we have organized G-20 this year inspired by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The theme of 20 is One Earth, One Family and One Future. The Governor said that the biggest goal of the 21st century is for India to become a modern India, a self-reliant India. In which important contribution of all public servants is going to be crucial.

Savita Kovind, Academy Director Srinivas R Katikithala, Joint Director Saujanya and other officers were present in the seminar.