Former President Kovind offers prayers at Raj Bhavan Temple

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun Apr: Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd) who offered prayers with their families at the Raj Prajneshwar Mahadev Temple at Raj Bhavan and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the people of the state.
During this, the former President also visited the Mrityunjay Panchkarma Center located at Raj Bhavan and inquired about the Panchkarma system of medicine. He appreciated the efforts of the Governor for setting up this centre. After this, he also took information regarding Sujok Therapy from Dr Minchul Park and Dr Subhash Chowdhary of Smile Sujok and said that this therapy needs to be publicized as much as possible. Savita Kovind and the First Lady Gurmeet Kaur were also present on the occasion.