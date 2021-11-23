Foundation stone laid for Shifan Court evictees’ homes

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Nov: The founders of Hans Foundation Mata Mangla and Bhole Maharaj, accompanied by Minister Ganesh Joshi, laid the foundation stone of new accommodation – Hans Colony – for Mussoorie’s Shifan Court evictees in Vilaspur Kandli, here, on Sunday.

Following Minister Joshi’s consistent efforts to find alternative homes for those evicted from Shifan Court because of the proposed Ropeway Project, the Hans Foundation has promised to provide Rs 523.70 lakhs for the project.

The Foundation has also accepted to provide Rs 55.60 lakhs for the renovation of the Vilaspur Kandli Junior High School building and Rs 28.50 lakhs to construct a Community Hall near the local Valmiki Temple. Foundation stones were laid for all three projects.

Addressing the gathering, Mata Mangla praised the efforts of Minister Joshi to address the problems faced by his constituents. She reminded that the Hans Foundation has ongoing projects around the country, including Uttarakhand. A Rs 500 crore hospital is being built in Satpuli for local people. Eleven other hospitals would come up along the Char Dham route.

Minister Joshi thanked the Foundation for its continued philanthropy. Veer Naris were also felicitated on the occasion. Among those present were Mussoorie Palika President Anuj Gupta, BJP Mandal President Mohan Petwal, Rajiv Gurung, Vandana Bisht, Chandan Singh Bisht, Nitu Bisht, Village Pradhan Lav Kumar Tamang, etc.