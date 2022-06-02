Founder’s Day celebrated at Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 1 Jun: Founder Dr Swami Rama established the Himalayan Institute Hospital Trust (HIHT) at Jollygrant in 1989. To commemorate the day, various programmes were organised at the institute. Dr Vijay Dhasmana, Member of the Presidential Committee HIHT and ViceChancellor SRHU, unveiled a portrait of the founder Dr Swami Rama on the occasion. To make the day special, various educational activities too were organised. Dr Dhasmana flagged off the National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit constituted at SRHU, which has 200 students as members. As a follow up to the commemorative day, a competition was organised on the teaching of Bhagwat Gita in collaboration with ISKCON Rishikesh. The winners of the aforementioned competition were honoured with cash prizes, citations and mementos (first prize Rs 11,000, second prize Rs 7000, third prize Rs 5000, fourth prize Rs 2000 and consolation prizes Rs 500). Exhorting the students to become caring learners who are actively growing and achieving, Dr Vijay Dhasmana reiterated that the basic tenet of HIHT is ‘Yoga: Karmasu Kaushalam’. This means that Yoga is perfectly skilled action or behaviour.

He urged students to perform their natural or allocated duty selflessly and to the best of their ability. Perfect action is positive action for one’s evolution and positive life, he underlined. “Karma is paramount in human life. If you know that you have to do some work, then you should do it by rising above the situation willingly. No work is small or big, doing every task with devotion enhances the abilities of the doer whereby he or she becomes a tool in the hands of the Supreme.” Earlier, Hari Krishna Das, Secretary, ISKCON Vrindavan East Trust (ISKCON Rishikesh), said that the Bhagwat Gita serves as an ideal Guru in motivating everyone in the right direction. The Gita contains within its fold the basic mantras of success. Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Vijendra Chauhan, RDI Director B Maithili, Dr Kathy, Dr Sheela Srivastava, Dr Sunil Saini, Registrar Dr Sushila Sharma, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr SL Jethani, etc., were present at the function, ably conducted by Garima Kapoor.

Photo Caption: Dr Vijay Dhasmana, Member of the Presidential Committee HIHT and ViceChancellor SRHU, unveils the portrait of the founder, Dr Swami Rama during the Founder’s Day celebrations at HIHT.