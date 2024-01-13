Four gangsters held at Selaqui

By our reporter

Dehradun, 11 Jan: The Dehradun police on Thursday said they have foiled robbery attempts by arresting four members of a gang that was planning to loot a jewellery shop and an ATM kiosk in Selaqui area in the district.

Acting on a tip-off, police swooped down in Selaqui to nab the gangsters, who were sitting in a car behind a temple. Police managed to arrest all the four members. A pistol, some cartridges and other weapons were recovered from them. Police have started further interrogation.

The four have been identified as Rahul Khan, Rizwan, Tarif Hussain and Nasim Ahmed. They were planning to loot a jewellery shop and an ATM kiosk in the Selaqui main bazaar, police said. All the four are also wanted in nearby states like Rajasthan for various crimes.