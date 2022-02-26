Free health check-up held to commemorate Ravi Narang’s birth anniversary

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Feb: Brightlands School organized a free health check-up camp on the occasion of birth anniversary of its founder, late Ravi Narang. The alumni association organized this camp in Lakshmi Devi School, situated in Bhagat Singh colony here in Dehradun.

People participated in large numbers in the campaign where along with health inspection they were prescribed free medicines and received free sanitary napkins and face masks.

The camp was organized under the supervision of doctors who are alumni of Brightlands School. Along with this, a free food grain distribution drive was organized in the nearby locality. Rice grains, pulses, sugar and edible oil were distributed.

The leprosy patients in rest camps were also supplied with necessary food grains, sanitary pads, and clothes. The helping staff working in the school were also distributed essentials.

It may be recalled that Ravi Narang, the soft natured philanthropist devoted to the cause of educating and helping others – always kind, humble, generous, forgiving, an extremely pious man, left for his heavenly abode on 28 December, 2020, at his residence in Brightlands School.