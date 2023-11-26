Free higher education to 67 disaster-affected children announced 

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Nov: CIEMS and UIHMT Group of Colleges celebrated the festival of Eid with children affected by the Kedarnath disaster and their families. The affected families are currently on a two-day visit to Dehradun. On the first day, a grand celebration of Eid was organised by Dhada Sanstha, and on the second day, CIEMS and UIHMT Group of Colleges welcomed the children. The college arranged educational excursions for these children in various locations in Dehradun, and they also had interactions with college students. The affected families were visibly delighted by the warm reception and expressed their happiness through cultural programs and sports in the evening.

During the program, CIEMS and UIHMT Group of Colleges Chairman Advocate Lalit Mohan Joshi extended Eid greetings to all the children. He assured their families that after completing their 12th grade, CIEMS would provide these children with free higher education, enabling them to stand on their own feet in the future. He emphasised that whether it’s Kedarnath or Joshimath, their institution always stands with those affected by disasters. Children affected by the Kedarnath disaster, who have received higher education from their institution, are now serving in various institutions across the country. He shared that the institution annually provides free higher education to economically weaker students, including those from families affected by the pandemic.

The program was attended by prominent figures, including Chief Education Officer Pradeep Rawat, Shushil Rana, Devanand Devli, Tanmay Mangai (Secretary of Dhada Sanstha), Manisha Mangai, Asha Dobhal, Madhuri Rawat, Meenakshi Juyal, Jagmohan Rawat, CIEMS and UIHMT Group of Colleges Managing Director Sanjay Joshi, Director Ramesh Chandra Joshi, Kedar Singh Officer, Administrative Officer Major (Retd.) Lalit Samant, Mohit Bisht, and more than 200 students.